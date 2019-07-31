Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Mountain View Acres neighborhood

Spending time in Mountain View Acres? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean restaurant to a Mexican cantina.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mountain View Acres, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pasha Express

Photo: pasha express/Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean spot Pasha Express. Located at 10650 Culebra Road, Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

At the serving counter, you'll see build-your-own bowls, gyro sandwiches and rice plates, as well as authentic Middle Eastern sides like hummus and tabbouleh.

2. Mariscos del Puerto

Photo: michele c./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Mariscos del Puerto, which offers seafood and more, situated at 10430 Culebra Road. With four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The casual restaurant serves authentic Mexican fare, such as ceviche, tostadas and enchiladas, as well as a wide variety of house specialty street tacos.

3. Tapatio de Jalisco Mexican Restaurant El

Photo: laura f./Yelp

Casual Mexican and Latin American spot Tapatio de Jalisco Mexican Restaurant El is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, located at 10410 Culebra Road, four stars out of 70 reviews.

The restaurant serves breakfast tacos, pancakes and scrambled egg plates for breakfast, and enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and more for lunch and dinner.

