New app will give residents better access to services, city of San Antonio says

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio on Wednesday launched a mobile app it said will give residents access to city services at any time, anywhere.

A component of the city’s Smart Cities initiative, the new 311SA mobile app will provide an alternative to calling 311 and allows residents to report issues easily, check the status of their service requests, get badges for their engagement on services and view other requests submitted in their area.

“While there are many apps out there, the new 311SA mobile app allows residents to collaborate with the City of San Antonio and their neighbors to solve problems,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Together, with a simple app, we can improve and strengthen our communities.”

311SA is free and available for download in the iTunes and Google Play stores. To learn more, visit sanantonio.gov/customerservice/mobileapp.

App demo: available here.

Launch video: available here.

