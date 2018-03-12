Love to Swim School discontinuing ‘Date Night' program after 3-year-old's death

SAN ANTONIO - Love to Swim School has discontinued its “Date Night” program one month after the drowning of a 3-year-old boy.

A spokeswoman for the local swim school said the discontinuation will be “effective immediately” and that “employees who were working the night of the accident have resigned from their position or have been placed on an indefinite leave of absence.”

On Feb. 10, the toddler, Mitchell Chang, was found unresponsive in the deep end of a pool around 8 p.m. at Love to Swim School’s Stone Oak Parkway near Evans Road location.

San Antonio police said staff members pulled him out of the pool, called emergency medical services and started to perform CPR.

When emergency medical services personnel arrived at the scene, the boy was taken to nearby North Central Baptist Hospital where he later died.

The drowning occurred during Love to Swim School’s monthly event, where parents are encouraged to leave their kids at the school to enjoy a Saturday date night.

Following the death of Chang, Love to Swim School released the following statement to KSAT 12 on Feb. 11:

"The Love to Swim School ownership, staff and families are devastated by the accident that occurred during Date Night Open Swim at our Stone Oak facility on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. All our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Our hearts are heavy with grief. We will use all information gathered by the San Antonio Police Department, and our internal review, to make sure nothing like this can ever happen again. Teaching children to be safer in the water is the reason we exist and our ongoing mission. We will issue a further statement as our investigation yields." -Mary Reilly-Magee | Owner, Founder, CEO

