Man accused of sexually assaulting cousin's foster child facing new charges

VON ORMY, Texas - A man accused of sexually assaulting his cousin's foster child is now facing new charges in connection with the rape.

Juan Antonio Rivera, 34, is charged with trafficking of a person under 18 and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Rivera was arrested April 2 on a sexual assault of a child charge and has been in custody since.

According to an affidavit, the victim was placed in the home of Rivera's cousin, Miguel Briseno, when she was 12 and that the assaults began when she was 13. The victim is now an adult.

Briseno, who is charged with sexually assaulting multiple children left in his care, is accused of taking the girl to Rivera's house so that he could have sex with her.

The affidavit says Briseno and Rivera lived in separate houses on the same property in Von Ormy.

Briseno told the girl Rivera "could do anything he wants with her because she was his property," the affidavit said.

The victim told police she was scared because it was her first foster home and that Briseno told her he would kill her if she ever said anything about the abuse.

Court documents state she lived with Briseno as a foster child from September 2003 to May 2007 and that the abuse went on for approximately five years.

During questioning three weeks ago, Rivera admitted to having sex with the girl one or two times a week throughout that period of time.

The victim told police about the abuse days after Briseno was arrested last October.

