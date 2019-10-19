Man accused of sexually abusing three teenage relatives for years

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is accused of sexual abusing three relatives for multiple years.

Regino Quinones, 39, was arrested on three charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child after one the victims told staff at her school.

The three victims, ages 17, 16 and 14, are relatives by marriage of Quinones and "were scared" to say anything for fear of an argument, according to his arrest affidavit.

The abuse stopped two years ago, the affidavit states, but Quinones allegedly attempted to touch one of the girls two weeks ago.

The 17-year-old girl reported the abuse to school staff Friday and Child Protective Services was called to the school, the affidavit states.

Police were sent to Quinones' house on the Northwest Side, but he was not there.

Quinones later turned himself in at SAPD headquarters, where he confessed he started "touching" the three girls around 10 years ago.

