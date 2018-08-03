Man and woman shot in parking lot of club in Von Ormy

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman have been taken to an area hospital after they were shot in the parking lot of a club in Von Ormy overnight.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. at the MGM Cabaret, which is located in 13580 block of Interstate 35 South access road.

Authorities say the the man and the woman had gotten into some sort of altercation with the shooter just before they were shot in the torso. The suspect fled the scene in a car following the shooting.

The victims were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for their injuries. Their conditions are also not currently known.

Police have not released a description of the shooter. The investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.