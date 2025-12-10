BCSO closes Montessori school crash investigation, leaving families seeking answers

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly one year after a deadly Montessori school crash, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said no criminal charges will be pursued.

KSAT learned that the high-profile investigation from December 2024 in northwest Bexar County has been closed. That news came as a shock to the victims’ families.

“We were hoping that the investigation would at least give us some closure, and we were holding on to that, but what’s going on is just shocking,” said Pibo Amrani, father of 1-year-old MKaya Amrani.

MKaya Amrani and Alexia Rosales, 22, died after a car crashed on Dec. 19, 2024, into the fenced-in playground they were in. It happened outside the Excelled Montessori Plus School near Boerne.

When asked how his family has coped over the past year, Amrani said, “The words cannot describe what our family (has gone) through,” Pibo Amrani said. “We still have her Christmas gifts wrapped, we still have her closet at the same place, and her bed is still the same.”

As the one-year mark approaches, KSAT reached out to BCSO for an update on the investigation and learned that the case was closed with no criminal wrongdoing found against the driver suspected of causing the crash.

At the time of the crash, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the media the driver possibly had a medical episode.

A statement sent on Tuesday from BCSO stated the families were notified of this determination, but Amrani said up until this week, he thought the investigation was still ongoing.

“It’s really frustrating,” Amrani said. “We still (have) not heard from Bexar County yet.”

KSAT asked the BCSO spokesperson on Tuesday afternoon how families were notified.

The sheriff’s office said it was checking with the criminal investigation division to see if it was done verbally or in writing. As of Tuesday night, we have not yet heard back.

