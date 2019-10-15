Man charged in love triangle hospital stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he stabbed his girlfriend's other boyfriend in a fit of rage inside a hospital room last Friday, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Camilo Medrano Jr., 27, was taken into police custody.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Medrano allegedly went to the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in the 8100 block of Floyd Curl Drive in the medical center around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11 and found the victim in a fifth-floor hospital room lying in bed with his girlfriend.

FIRST REPORT: Fight between men visiting patient leads to stabbing inside hospital

Love triangle led to stabbing of man inside local hospital, police say

The affidavit said Medrano stabbed the 33-year-old man with a sharp object in the head, neck and arms just before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital, which has a trauma center, for treatment. Police said the woman also went with him in the ambulance.

The woman told police that she was in a relationship with both men and identified Medrano in a photograph.

Officers on the scene said they found a trail of blood leading to a back door, indicating that the suspect may have cut himself during the stabbing. They searched the area but did not locate him.

Officers arrested Medrano Monday, and he is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.