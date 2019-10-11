Love triangle led to stabbing of man inside local hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two men involved in a stabbing inside a local hospital early Friday morning had been fighting over a woman, San Antonio police said.

"It is a love triangle," said Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer with the San Antonio Police Department. "We don't know, you know, if it (involved) a marriage or boyfriend-girlfriend."

Either way, police said the woman involved was being examined in a fifth-floor room of Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital when the stabbing happened shortly before 3 a.m.

FIRST REPORT: Fight between men visiting patient leads to stabbing inside hospital

The 33-year-old man who was stabbed was accompanying her when another man showed up and a fight broke out, police said.

Officers arrived at the hospital in the 8100 block of Floyd Curl Drive and found both the victim and woman in the lobby.

"They identified a victim that had sustained some serious stab wounds to his head and neck and his arms," Pruneda said.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital, which has a trauma center, for treatment. Police said the woman also went with him in the ambulance.

Officers on the scene said they found a trail of blood leading to a back door, indicating that the suspect may have cut himself during the stabbing. They searched the area but did not find him.

More local news on KSAT.com:

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing, burning co-worker's body

SAPD: 17-year-old stabbed during altercation on South Side

Police located a car in the parking lot that they believe took the suspect to the hospital.

Officers questioned some people inside the vehicle, who they described as "helpful witnesses."

The suspect is still on the run. Police described him as being in his late 20s, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 250 pounds. The suspect has visible tattoos on his face, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.