Police search for suspect in hospital room stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man after he stabbed someone multiple times in a hospital room overnight.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the Methodist Specialty Transplant Hospital in the 8100 block of Floyd Curl Drive after the man stabbed someone he was with.

According to police, the two men were visiting a woman in the hospital room when, for an unknown reason, the man stabbed the other multiple times.

Police said they think the suspect was also cut during the assault and that a blood trail from the fifth floor down to the first floor helped determine that he ran out the back of the hospital.

Police called for the Eagle helicopter and K-9 units to assist with the search. So far, the man has not been found. Authorities say he is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with visible tattoos on his face.

Officers are now waiting by the car which they believe carried the attacker to the hospital. They took several people who were inside that car in for questioning.

Authorities say the hospital did not have a chance to go into a lockdown since the man left immediately afterward.

Police said the man stabbed was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The woman patient was also taken with him.

