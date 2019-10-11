Man sentenced to life in prison for killing, burning co-worker's body

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was found guilty of killing his co-worker and setting his body on fire inside an apartment was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Ernesto Esquivel-Garcia in connection with the slaying of Jacob Vargas in June 2018.

Vargas' body was found inside a burning apartment in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Family members of the victim said the two men had worked together.

A KSAT 12 Defenders investigation revealed that Esquivel-Garcia had been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement twice before the slaying but was released both times.

