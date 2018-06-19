Father fears body found after fire at North Side apartment complex may be missing son

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a homicide at a North Side apartment complex after firefighters extinguished a small fire in an apartment and discovered a body.

Firefighters were called to the Veranda Apartments in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

A spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department said the fire appears to be suspicious and that homicide investigators were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death.

Gene Vargas said he hasn't heard from his 20-year-old son Jared Vargas since Saturday and that his son's car was also found at the apartment complex where the fire occurred. Gene Vargas said that a number on the vehicle's license plate was whited out and that there were paper covers over the windows, which made him suspicious.

Gene Vargas said that he is worried that his son might be the individual who was found in the apartment, however officials have not identified the body, nor have they determined the gender, race or age of the individual found.

"It's really stressful," Gene Vargas said. "It's just turned for the worst. We just don't know the details right now. We're very concerned -- very worried. If anybody knows anything, please come forward. We really need your help right now."

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.