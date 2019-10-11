SAPD: 18-year-old stabbed during altercation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in the hospital, and three people were detained following an altercation on the city's South Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near Mission Road and Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, two 18-year-olds got into an argument and one stabbed the other.

Police said the victim ran to a nearby house for help and the culprit fled to the La Posada Del Ray Apartments around the corner.

Authorities say the attacker and two women were all detained as a result of the incident. The women's involvement in the altercation is currently unclear.

The wounded teen was taken to University Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.