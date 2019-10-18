Man dies after getting run over by his dump truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 70s has died after getting run over by his dump truck in the 1500 block of W. Hutchins Place Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, started up his dump truck to warm it up and when he got out of the truck it ran him over.

The accident happened in an area police believe people use to store their trucks, not at a business location.

Police said the man may have forgotten his dump truck was in gear. The story is developing.

