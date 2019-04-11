Man fatally shot in parking lot of Motel 6 on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on the city's North Side, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a Motel 6 located in the 120 block of Kenley Place, not far from Brook Hollow and Highway 281.

According to police, officers received a call for shots fired and arrived to find the man deceased.

Police said during their investigation they found several shell casings near the scene. Authorities said they did receive a report of a man running south toward Brook Hollow shortly after the shooting.

At this time, the name and age of the man killed has not been released.

Police said they are hoping witnesses will come forward with information that will assist them to find the person or persons responsible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.