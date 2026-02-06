SAPD investigating after man found dead on Interstate 35 near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man with broken bones was found dead on Interstate 35 near downtown.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the West César E. Chávez Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. Friday.

The man was found lying in the roadway “with apparent broken bones,” an SAPD preliminary report said. San Antonio firefighters arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Police did not immediately indicate if the man was hit by a vehicle and were uncertain how he died.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

