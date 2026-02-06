SAPD: 19-year-old man hit by vehicle on Southwest Side, hospitalized with serious injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Old Pearsall Road, which is located near Hayden Drive.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the man lying on the street unconscious.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman, told the officers that she was heading east on Old Pearsall Road and hit the man.

Police said the woman called 911 and also cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

The department added that there is no crosswalk in the area.

Further information was not readily available.

