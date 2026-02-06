SAPD: 19-year-old man hit by vehicle on Southwest Side, hospitalized with serious injuries There is no crosswalk in the area, according to police Police lights at a crime scene. (WDIV) SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Old Pearsall Road, which is located near Hayden Drive.
Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the man lying on the street unconscious.
The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman, told the officers that she was heading east on Old Pearsall Road and hit the man.
Police said the woman called 911 and also cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.
The department added that there is no crosswalk in the area.
Further information was not readily available.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
