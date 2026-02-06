Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Wilson County auditor arrested on drug possession charge, documents show
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
At least 2 shot after fight spills into parking lot of East Side bar, SAPD says
West Side residents demand action on vacant buildings, citing safety and revitalization concerns

Local News

SAPD: 19-year-old man hit by vehicle on Southwest Side, hospitalized with serious injuries

There is no crosswalk in the area, according to police

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Police lights at a crime scene. (WDIV)

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Old Pearsall Road, which is located near Hayden Drive.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found the man lying on the street unconscious.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old woman, told the officers that she was heading east on Old Pearsall Road and hit the man.

Police said the woman called 911 and also cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

The department added that there is no crosswalk in the area.

Further information was not readily available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos