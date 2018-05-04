Man followed NEISD student home, tried to enter her apartment, letter to parents says

SAN ANTONIO - The North East Independent School District is stepping up its patrols after a student at Churchill High School told police a man followed her home and tried to enter her apartment.

A letter sent out to parents Friday says the student was walking home on Parliament Thursday evening when a man in an older model blue truck began following her.

The student said the man followed her to the Tuscany Apartments. When she arrived at her home, the man tried to open her front door, the letter to parents said. The student screamed for help and the man ran away, according to the letter.

The North East ISD Police Department and San Antonio Police Department were notified of the incident. NEPD is providing additional patrols in the Churchill High School area in response to the incident.

The man is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 35 years old, with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

"We take the safety of our students very seriously and want to make sure our community is always informed of incidents that could impact children," a statement from NEISD said.

Churchill High School Assistant Principal Jeanne Gately included the following safety tips for parents to go over with their children:

Stay with a group when walking to and/or from home.

Be cautious of adults asking for help.

If approached by a person offering rides, walk away.

Never get in a car with anyone unless your parent/guardian knows about it first.

Make sure that parents are familiar with the route that students take home.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult and/or NEPD and SAPD.

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

