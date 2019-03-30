Man found fatally shot at Northwest Side home; 1 in custody

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police took one person into custody Saturday following a fatal shooting on the city's Northwest Side.

Police spokesman Carlos Ortiz said police were called around 1:20 p.m. to the 4100 block of Willowbrook Drive, where arriving officers found a man in his 70s dead from gunfire.

Ortiz said officers arrested a suspect, described as a man in his 40s, at the home. He said that witnesses were also taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the man being fatally shot. Ortiz said that when police have gathered more information, they will determine what charges to file against the suspect.

