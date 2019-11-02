Man helping woman with flat tire hit by driver

SAN ANTONIO - A semitrailer driver who had pulled over to help a woman with a flat fire is recovering in a hospital after he was hit by another driver on the highway, San Antonio police say.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the semitrailer driver noticed a woman pulled over at the Eisenhauer Road exit on I-35, trying to change one of her tires after she had a blowout. The driver decided to pull over and help the woman.

While he was changing the tire, a vehicle traveling south bound on I-35 hit the driver and the woman on the side of the interstate and then drove away, police say.

The driver of the semitrailer was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit them.

