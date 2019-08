SAN ANTONIO - A man was hit while crossing the street Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 4200 block of Thousand Oaks Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a man crossed the street outside of a crosswalk when a driver clipped him.

Authorities did not share a condition on the driver.

Police said that the driver stopped to help the man and will not face charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.