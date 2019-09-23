Man hit with animal cruelty charge for tying horses to truck, driving down busy street

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Fabian Athayde was arrested Thursday after tying two horses to his truck and driving down a busy road in New Braunfels, according to police.

Video obtained by the Seguin Gazette shows Athayde driving on FM 725 near Zipp Road with a horse tied to either side of his truck, while a third horse trails behind.

Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Christopher Szymanski tried to stop the truck, but Athayde refused to stop until he came up to a residence near Rolling Fork Drive, according to the Seguin Gazette.

Szymanski told the paper that Athayde was reclaiming his horses following a dispute, but said the third horse followed him and wasn't his.

Pct. 1 Constable James Springer told the Gazette that Athayde ran one of the horses into a patrol car before they were picked up by the other owner.

Athayde is charged with cruelty to livestock animals due to neglect/overwork, reckless damage or destruction and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to county jail records.

He was released with bonds totaling $12,200, according to jail records.

One horse was taken to the vet after sustaining a cut on its leg during the incident.

