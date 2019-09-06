More 'severely emaciated' dogs found at house of woman with history of animal mistreatment

WILSON COUNTY - A Wilson County woman who last year surrendered more than 70 dogs to a shelter was arrested Saturday on an animal cruelty charge after police found more malnourished animals at her residence.

Glori Penshorn was booked into the Wilson County jail on the misdemeanor charge after investigators discovered 11 dogs at her home. Authorities were notified by a passerby who noticed an emaciated dog by the gate of Penshorn's house in La Vernia.

Penshorn surrendered the 11 canines, who were taken to Deason Animal Hospital for evaluation. The dogs are now at the Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter, according to Facebook posts. At least one died.

A post from the shelter said the dogs were "severely emaciated, covered in fleas, have mange, hair loss, and hookworms. Some have whipworms, round worms, and coccidia. Some have yellow crusting on their skin and eyes."

One of the dogs, whom the shelter named Titan, was unable to walk and had to be carried off Penshorn's property. He was listed as being in critical condition due to starvation, anemia, parasitic infestation, and dehydration on Sunday, according to the shelter's Facebook page.

The arrest comes more than a year after authorities discovered 84 dogs at her home in April 2018. Seventy-four were removed from her home after the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received complaints from neighborhood residents. Read more on that story here.

Penshorn wasn't charged due to her cooperation with authorities in that case. She willingly surrendered the vast majority of the animals, police said, but kept 10.

Penshorn told authorities that she operates an animal foster program out of her residence.

None of the 10 dogs Penshorn was allowed to keep last April were part of the 11 dogs seized on Saturday, Alena Berlanga, the president of with the Wilson County No Kill Shelter, told KSAT.com.

The shelter posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday stating that Titan died as a result of his injuries.

Penshorn was released on bond Sunday with conditions that she is not allowed to possess livestock or any other animals until her court date.

"We are... hopeful that this case will be prosecuted successfully and this person is never allowed to possess another animal again," a post on the shelter's Facebook page said.

