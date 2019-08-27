Man killed by gunfire on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was shot and killed while standing on a street corner on the city's East Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to East Crockett Street near North Polaris Street, after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the victim had been talking to two women when another man approached and then fired several times, striking him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter fled on foot and may have gotten into a vehicle parked around the block.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

