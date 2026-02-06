Extra voucher funds for students with disabilities requires public school psychologist assessment

SAN ANTONIO – Time is running out to gather the necessary documentation for students with disabilities to receive the extra benefits entitled through the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program.

Families of students with disabilities could receive up to an additional $30,000, but only if they have completed a recent Individualized Education Program (IEP).

“It has to be within the last three years, it has to be from Texas, and it has to explain what services, what needs the child has,” said Inga Cotton, the Executive Director of the nonprofit School Discovery Network.

The catch: Cotton said only public school psychologists from the school district where a student is zoned can perform an IEP assessment, even if they don’t attend public school.

With such a short window, Cotton said an additional burden will be placed on public school psychologists who are already short-staffed to perform a lengthy process.

“There’s often a fairly long wait between when you request that initial evaluation and when you actually have the meetings and then generate the IEP that explains these are the services the child needs,” Cotton said.

Districts like NEISD and NISD have confirmed to KSAT that their psychologists are performing the assessments, as required by law.

For families that want the additional funding, an IEP must be submitted by the March 17 deadline.

While it may be too late to make the deadline, Cotton said families “should do as much as they can now.”

Although families may not get the funds this year, starting the process now can help ensure you are prepared for next year’s application.

“Once you’re in the system, you can stay in the system every year until your child graduates,” Cotton said.

Additionally, there’s an additional benefit to students with disabilities that does not require an IEP.

Students with disabilities receive priority access to TEFA funds

Students, regardless of need, are entitled to about $10,000 to attend an accredited private school or to pay for a wide range of school-related expenses.

Those with disabilities, however, receive priority status in the application process if a doctor or counselor confirms the disability.

However, Cotton reminded parents that not all private schools will accommodate children with disabilities.

Because of this, she suggests calling the private school to make sure they will be able to provide the services your child needs.

Applications have opened for the Texas Education Freedom Account program, and can be submitted on the state’s website.

KSAT reporters have been following the rollout of Texas Education Freedom Accounts. Read more of our coverage below: