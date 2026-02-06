TEFA applications hitting record numbers on program’s first day, acting Texas comptroller says

The sun sets on the state Capitol in Austin, on May 27, 2021. People gathered outside of the Governors Mansion to mourn the freedoms taken from Texans this legislative session, such as voting rights, reproductive freedoms, LGBTQ equality, gun violence, quality and affordable health care, and censorship in education.

AUSTIN – Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced that a record number of students have applied for the Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) since applications opened on Wednesday.

The first day of the program’s launch saw more than 42,000 submitted applications, surpassing the standing record of Tennessee’s application for 33,000 students last year.

“Texas families made history yesterday,” Hancock said. “This record-breaking response shows a powerful groundswell across our state of parents who are excited about the freedom to choose the best possible education for their child, and we’re proud to deliver a program that puts students first.”

Of the students who applied on Wednesday, around 80.3% indicated they would be choosing a participating private school next year, while the other 19.7% said they plan to choose another option, such as homeschooling.

Here are more TEFA statistics based on verified information from received applications, according to Hancock:

34% have household incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level ($66,000 for a family of four)

38% have household incomes between 200% to 500% of the federal poverty level ($165,000 for a family of four)

Nearly three out of four students are expected to be placed in one of the top three poverty groups, as established by Senate Bill 2: 10% have been placed in the top priority tier for students with disabilities and household incomes below 500% of the federal poverty level 29% have been placed in the second priority tier for students with household incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level 33% have been placed in the third priority tier for students with household incomes between 200% and 500% of the federal poverty level



As of Thursday, at 11 a.m., the number of applications had increased to more than 46,000.

The number of students applying is expected to increase, with the program open for enrollment through March 17 at 11:59 p.m.

As a note, applications are not on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information is available on the TEFA website.

