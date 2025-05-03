WATCH at 2 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott to officially sign school voucher bill into law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will formally sign a school voucher bill on Saturday afternoon in Austin. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a school voucher bill on Saturday afternoon at the governor’s mansion.

The ceremony, which is for the passage of Senate Bill 2, will begin at approximately 2 p.m.

Abbott will be joined at the ceremony by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows along with other school voucher advocates.

On April 17, a majority of Texas’ House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill. A week later, state Senators approved Senate Bill 2, which pushed the bill to the governor for him to sign.

In its first year, the school voucher program would be capped at $1 billion and used by up to 90,000 students, but it could grow to nearly $4.5 billion per year by 2030.

The money can be used for private school tuition or costs for homeschooling and virtual learning programs. Families could get up to $10,000 each year per student under the program, and a student with disabilities would be eligible for as much as $30,000 per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

