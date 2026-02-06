How to tell if your plants survived the winter weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – After freezing temperatures affected San Antonio, many South Texans are wondering whether their plants are dead or simply dormant.

Local gardening experts say it’s important to wait and check for signs of life before pulling plants out of the ground.

According to Brandon Kirby, owner of Rainbow Gardens, some plants that look damaged now could still recover in the coming weeks.

Check the roots first

Kirby says one of the best ways to tell if a plant is alive is to dig down to its base.

“The best way to check if your plant is alive is to scratch the trunk or dig down to the dirt and look at the roots,” Kirby said.

Healthy roots are typically white and pliable, which usually means the plant is still alive.

“That’s a really good sign this is healthy,” he said.

Know the signs of unhealthy roots

Roots that are black, slimy or mushy are often a sign that the plant did not survive the freeze. Kirby says healthy roots should feel firm rather than soft.

“If the roots are gone, the plant won’t come back,” he said.

Don’t judge a plant by its leaves

Leaf damage alone does not mean a plant is dead. Kirby recommends scratching the trunk or stem to check underneath the bark.

“If you see green underneath and it’s moist, that’s a really good sign,” he said.

In many cases, the plant has simply gone dormant and will push out new growth.

What to look for on trees

Deciduous trees, including oaks, may lose their leaves after a freeze, which is normal. Kirby says to check the tips of branches for buds.

“Those buds are new leaves emerging very soon,” he said.

Palms and cacti can still recover

Brown palm fronds do not necessarily mean a palm tree is dead. Kirby recommends cutting back damaged fronds and checking the center of the plant.

“If the center is firm, you’re good,” he said.

For cacti, Kirby suggests cutting back pad by pad until healthy tissue is found.

“Once you reach a pad that’s full of water and nutrients, that’s where you stop,” he said.

Wait before pruning

Even if plants look damaged, Kirby says timing matters when pruning. He recommends waiting until freezing temperatures are clearly behind us.

“Usually January or early February is the time to cut back,” Kirby said.

Gardeners should wait at least 10 days after the last freeze before pruning.

Patience is key

Kirby says many plants simply need time to recover.

“Give it until March or April to see if your plant comes back,” he said.

