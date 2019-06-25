Man killed in officer-involved shooting after threatening to jump off overpass

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in downtown San Antonio.

The man was threatening to jump off the overpass at I-37 and Cesar Chavez downtown, but four San Antonio police office negotiators were able to talk him down off the ledge, police said.

The pilot in the SAPD helicopter identified what appeared to be a gun in the man's waistband and informed officers on the ground.

Police said the man reached for the alleged weapon and that's when the four officers at the scene fired their guns at him.

The man was hit in the upper torso and the upper leg, according to SAPD chief William McManus.

Chief McManus also said the gun turned out to be a knife with a gun-grip handle.

The man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This story is developing.

