Man killed in shooting at SW Side mobile home park

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at his home by three men looking for payback for a previous robbery, San Antonio Police said Friday.

The shooting was reported around midnight Friday at the Valley Ridge Mobile Home Park located in the 8600 block of Southwest Loop 410.

According to police, three men in black masks went to the victim's trailer to confront him for robbing one of the suspects. That's when, police say, the victim was shot in the chest.

RELATED: Affidavit: Man arrested after tormenting ex, shooting at vehicle on highway

RELATED: VIDEO: SAPD releases footage of gunman who shot employee during AutoZone robbery

The suspects fled the scene on foot, with two of the men being picked up by police on the access road of Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road.

Officials said they believe the likely shooter was not apprehended.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not currently known pending identification by next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.