VIDEO: SAPD releases footage of gunman who shot employee during AutoZone robbery

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who shot an employee during the robbery of an AutoZone on the city’s West Side Monday night.

SAPD shared surveillance footage on Thursday of the robber, alerting the community that the department’s robbery detectives need help in solving the case.

Robbery detectives need your help solving a case!

According to SAPD, the armed man robbed and shot the AutoZone employee at the store's 7547 Marbach Road location at 10:13 p.m., and when he attempted to shoot a second employee, his gun jammed.

According to SAPD, the armed man robbed and shot the AutoZone employee at the store’s 7547 Marbach Road location at 10:13 p.m., and when he attempted to shoot a second employee, his gun jammed.

“If you recognize the suspect’s clothing, shoes, or if you know anything about this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP,” SAPD said.

On the night of the robbery, police said the employee suffered a gunshot wound in the shoulder and was taken to University Hospital.

According to an AutoZone district manager who spoke to KSAT 12, the employee who was shot is a man in his 30s and is alive and stable.

Police said the incident occurred during closing-up duties when the man entered the store.

After shooting the first employee, the armed man ordered the second employee to empty the register and open the safe in the back, according to SAPD.

The employees told police the gunman was wearing all black and had a black bandana covering his face. They said he is 6 feet 2 inches tall, and his hair was in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

