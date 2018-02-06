West Side AutoZone manager shot during robbery, gunman at large

SAN ANTONIO - The manager of an AutoZone was taken to University Hospital in critical condition after a robber shot him in the chest during a holdup late Monday night.

Police said the manager and a clerk were closing up the AutoZone at 7547 Marbach Road around 10 p.m. when the robber shot the manager in the chest and took the clerk to the back to empty the safe.

According to police, the clerk emptied out the safe and when the robber aimed the gun at the clerk and attempted to fire, the gun jammed.

The suspect got away on foot and remains at large.

Police didn't say if the suspect was working alone. He was wearing black from head-to-toe at the time of the robbery and police said he has dreadlocks.

