Woman drives at security guard, gets shot outside sports bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital Monday morning after police say she tried to hit a security guard with her car and the security guard fired a gunshot back, wounding her.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. outside Bar 23 Sports Bar & Grill located in the 4400 block of Walzem Road near Austin Highway outside of Windcrest.

According to police, an altercation broke out in the parking lot before the woman drove her vehicle straight at the security guard -- who then in turn fired shots, striking her.

The woman in her 40s was hit by a bullet to her neck, police said. She was taken to University Hospital for her injury.

Officials said they are interviewing several witnesses to determine exactly what happened. At this time the reason for the altercation is not currently known.

The name of the woman shot has yet to be released.

