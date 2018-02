SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot at a party on the Northwest Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of UTSA Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. They said an hour earlier, two men tried to rob another man in the parking lot.

Police found one man shot in the leg inside an apartment complex. The other two men fled the scene.

The man that was shot was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.