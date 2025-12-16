East Side home ‘a total loss’ after early morning fire, SAFD says Fire reported around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Denver Boulevard SAN ANTONIO – A home on the East Side is considered a total loss after an early morning house fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Denver Boulevard, not far from South Gevers Street, around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the house fire is currently unknown; however, damage from flames and smoke was visible on the front of the home.
A battalion chief at the scene told KSAT crews were having trouble getting inside because of the damage. CPS Energy crews were also present to assist SAFD.
The homeowner and his dog made it out safely, though the man later left the scene.
The fire did not affect any nearby homes. Crews were going to stay at the scene to monitor hot spots, the battalion chief said.
Read more:
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
