Local News

East Side home ‘a total loss’ after early morning fire, SAFD says

Fire reported around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Denver Boulevard

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the East Side is considered a total loss after an early morning house fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Denver Boulevard, not far from South Gevers Street, around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the house fire is currently unknown; however, damage from flames and smoke was visible on the front of the home.

A battalion chief at the scene told KSAT crews were having trouble getting inside because of the damage. CPS Energy crews were also present to assist SAFD.

The homeowner and his dog made it out safely, though the man later left the scene.

The fire did not affect any nearby homes. Crews were going to stay at the scene to monitor hot spots, the battalion chief said.

