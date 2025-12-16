Dog seized from NE Side home after animal cruelty case adopted by Iowa family, BCSO says

A senior dog seized in an animal cruelty case was given a second chance, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – A dog seized from a Northeast Side home earlier this year after an investigation of animal cruelty has been adopted by a family in Iowa, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The dog, later named Daisy, was one of five seized from the home in the 7800 block of Sarepto on June 27.

Daisy, along with four other dogs, was found and seized in a severe state of neglect on June 27th after a delivery driver alerted BCSO to their condition two days before.

Cedric Taylor, 32, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after an investigation was conducted, officials said in a post on Facebook.

He posted bond the next day, and the case was dismissed in late September, court records show.

One of the family members sent an email to BCSO, letting them know that Daisy was adopted in September after being transported to an animal shelter in their state.

“On a whim, I googled animal seizures in Bexar County, not expecting to really find any information,” she said. “To my surprise, her story popped up. Sadly, I recognized Daisy by the scars on her body – but that gave me the opportunity to reach out to the team who rescued her to say thank you."

She went on to say that the senior dog, who is almost entirely blind and deaf, is enjoying her new life.

“I don’t know what Daisy’s life was like in Texas, but I can tell you what her life looks like now,” Kelly said. “She lives in a calm and peaceful home in Iowa with me and her ‘little brother’ Tucker (a now five-month-old chihuahua/lab puppy). She has regular meals and treats, several beds to sleep on (including my bed), a dog walker, grandma and grandpa who spoil her, nephews, and a very kind vet.”

Kelly’s goal is to give Daisy a loving home for however long she has left, given her age.

Kelly had a special message for the officials who rescued Daisy: “I can’t thank you enough for rescuing Daisy. I can only imagine the tragic conditions that you find animals in, and the toll that must take on your hearts and minds. I hope that Daisy’s adoption story reminds you that the work you do makes a difference in animals’ lives.”

