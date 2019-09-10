Man shoots himself in testicle while holstering gun in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A man shot himself in the testicle on Saturday while trying to holster his gun, according to the Seguin Gazette.

An employee with McQueeney Gun Club, where the incident occurred, helped treat the man and was able to stop the bleeding in less than a minute, a Guadalupe County Police Sgt. Donny White said.

“He was trying to place it back in the holster and somehow hit the slide release or the safety and it actually went off,” White told the Seguin Gazette.

White said the gun the man shot himself with was a 9 mm Smith & Wesson.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and was "in good spirits" when Seguin EMS arrived, the Gazette reported.

