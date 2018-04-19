Man shot in head on far West Side, suspect at large

SAN ANTONIO - A search is underway for a suspect who shot a man in the head early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Terra Cotta, which is located not far from Loop 1604 and Potranco Road on the city's far West Side.

Deputies said they arrived to find the man wounded and in the street. At the time of the shooting, the victim was with another man who had been assaulted by the suspect, officials said.

RELATED: Man fatally shot by his mother during altercation, police say

RELATED: Police: Family hears scream, finds daughter-in-law fatally stabbed

A witness who lives nearby said he heard something going on outside his window and saw the shots being fired.

Deputies said the suspect fled on foot following the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name and age have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.