Man fatally shot by his mother during altercation, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was fatally shot by his mother late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Valley Trails, which is located not far from Culebra Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the 31-year-old man was shot during an altercation that involved his sister. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has yet to be released. Police have not said if the mother will be facing any charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

