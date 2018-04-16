Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in chest

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Sunday night.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of General Krueger Boulevard, which is located not far from Blanco Road and Basse Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the victim, a man in his late 30s to early 40s, was shot multiple times in the chest. Police said witnesses saw the victim talking to the suspect prior to the shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot and that they used both the Eagle helicopter as well as K-9s to assist in the search.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

