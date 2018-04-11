Overnight argument leads to shooting at apartment on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man on the city's East Side overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street, which is located not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, the gunman showed up at the apartment where the mother of his child was staying. That's when, police said, a confrontation ensued with the woman's uncle, who was ultimately shot.

The gunman then ran away from the scene, police said. His description has not been released.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. His name, age and condition also are not currently known.

Police at the scene did not say what the argument was that led to the man's shooting.

