8-year-old boy wounded in accidental shooting by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An eight-year-old by is in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the chest accidentally by a family member, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 11300 block of Roszell Street, which is located not far from Perrin Beitel Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the boy was shot by a 21-year-old man in the family. The suspected shooter then fled the scene, police said.

The boy was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

Police did not identify the shooter of give a description at the scene. The investigation is on-going.

