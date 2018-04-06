1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting over girl at house party

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at house party on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Gomer Pyle, which is located not far from Babcock Road.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the groin during argument over a woman. The suspect then fled in a black Mercedes following the shooting, but has since been taken into custody.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that several witnesses are still being questioned over the incident.

