Man shot outside sports bar crashes vehicle driving to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is in the hospital and another is on the run following a shooting at a Northwest Side sports bar overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. outside the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, located in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the incident began after a fight from inside the bar spilled out into the parking lot. Shots were eventually fired, hitting one victim in the leg, police said.

The victim then tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed their vehicle on the Loop 410 and Interstate 10 interchange, police said. He was taken to University Hospital by EMS.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in an orange Nissan before eventually driving into a storage facility and through a fence, police said. He then ran from the vehicle on foot.

At this time it is unclear of the suspect has been caught. A description has not been released.

