Deputies shoot, kill man after finding woman shot twice near South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man after responding to the city’s South Side, where they found a woman shot twice near a home early Sunday morning.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the way to a nearby hospital.

Deputies were called to the home, located in the 500 block of Highway East Loop 1604 near Pleasanton Road, around 5:15 a.m. They found a woman had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

After discovering the woman, believed to be in her 50s, deputies began to search for the gunman, who is believed to be in his 30s.

The unidentified man later popped out of a nearby wooded area and drew a weapon.

“He was armed with a weapon and deputies did order him to drop the weapon several times. That suspect failed to comply and deputies opened fire on the suspect,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The man was shot in the chest in the deputy-involved shooting and was later transported to the hospital, where he died.

The two deputies involved, five-year and eight-year veterans with the department, were taken downtown to provide statements and will be put on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

BCSO officials said the incident between the man and the woman is believed to a family disturbance and investigators are working to determine the relationship between them.

