Man hospitalized after being injured in road rage incident, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a road rage incident overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on South Zarzamora Street near Theo Avenue.

According to police, the suspects drove alongside the victim's truck and waved at him before opening fire, hitting the truck at least three times.

The 31-year-old victim was taken to the downtown Baptist hospital with glass and shrapnel in his arm.

Police said the suspects were driving a dark colored sedan.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

