A 12-year-old Georgia girl dies days after collapsing following a fight near a school bus stop

A paper sign left in memory of Jada West stands in her neighborhood in Villa Rica, Ga., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

VILLA RICA, Ga. – A 12-year-old girl was taken to a hospital and died days after she collapsed in the street following a fistfight near a school bus stop in her Georgia neighborhood, according to police.

The death of sixth grader Jada West is being investigated by police in suburban Villa Rica, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Atlanta.

Sgt. Spencer Crawford, a police spokesman, said Wednesday that investigators are reviewing evidence, including cellphone video of the fight, and are awaiting autopsy results. He said police plan to meet later this week with prosecutors, who will ultimately decide whether to bring charges.

The fight between Jada and another student from Mason Creek Middle School broke out at an intersection near the girl's home on Thursday afternoon, Crawford said.

Cellphone video posted by Jada's aunt on social media shows a school bus leaving the scene more than 90 seconds before any punches get thrown. The video shows Jada and another girl yelling and taunting each other while standing a good distance apart. A group of classmates stands watching them.

Someone can be heard saying, “Who is going to fight you over some noise?”

The video shows both girls putting down their backpacks at roughly the same time. They approach each other and then begin throwing punches. Within seconds, they fall to the pavement, clutching each other, with Jada landing on her back and rolling backward feet-first over her head and neck.

Both girls stand up before a woman intervenes, and the adult can be heard telling Jada to go home. The video shows Jada picking up her backpack and appearing to walk away when the clip ends.

It's unclear what happened next, but Jada didn't make it home. Crawford said police were dispatched on a call of “a young juvenile who was in cardiac arrest laying in the street.”

“When we actually arrived, paramedics were on the scene, and they were already loading her up and performing CPR,” Crawford said. "Paramedics told us there was an adult on the scene performing CPR when they arrived.”

Jada was taken to a hospital. On Sunday, her mother, Rashunda McClendon, posted a video to Facebook asking people to “please pray for my baby. She's fighting for her life.”

Jada's aunt, De'Quala McClendon, later announced on Facebook on Sunday that her niece had died.

“Now you got your spiritual crown,” she wrote, “it hurts so so bad but I know you are ok.”

Rashunda McClendon declined to speak with an Associated Press reporter who came to her home on Wednesday.

A paper sign staked into the ground near the scene of the fight said, “RIP JADA WEST,” and bore the message: “Heaven gain an angel.” A bouquet and a plastic pinwheel were left beside it.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement that her office is aware of the police investigation into Jada's death but gave no further comment.

The Douglas County School System, in a statement, described Jada as “an upbeat, kind, and vibrant student.” It said counselors were made available at the school to speak with students and staff.

“This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity,” the school district's statement said.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.