Man shot during party at student apartments

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot early Sunday at an apartment complex on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. at the Aspen Heights student apartments off J.V. Bacon Parkway near the UTSA campus.

According to police, two men showed up at the party, and that's when an argument broke out.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the victim in the hand.

Police have detained several people who were at the party for questioning.

They have little information about the description of the shooter and another person, who fled the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.