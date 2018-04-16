17-year-old grazed by bullet in NE Side drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was taken to an area hospital after being grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. outside a home in the 5100 block of Pond Lake Drive, which is located not far from Binz-Engleman Road on the city's Northeast Side.

According to deputies, the 17-year-old was grazed in the back of the head during the shooting. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled in a dark colored sedan, deputies said.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

