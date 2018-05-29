Man shot in knee while going to convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man visiting San Antonio has had a less than stellar trip after he was shot while walking to a convenience store from his hotel late Monday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 1300 block of East Commerce on the city's East Side.

According to police, the victim had been visiting from California and was staying at a Holiday Inn Express just before he walked around the corner and was shot in the knee.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury. He is expected to recover.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter. They also did not disclose what led up to the shooting.

